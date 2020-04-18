iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.58. 7,982,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.