iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 228,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, reaching $287.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

