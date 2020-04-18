iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. 3,190,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

