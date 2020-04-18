iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

