iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 8,196,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.