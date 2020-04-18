iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 133,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 344,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,830. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $54.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

