iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 8.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $39,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,194.3% in the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $64.39. 1,449,463 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76.

