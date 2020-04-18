iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.