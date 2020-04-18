iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Increased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

