iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 4,636,518 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

