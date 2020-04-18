iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.79, approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 44,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $1,348,973,000.

