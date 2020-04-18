iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

EZU stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,347 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

