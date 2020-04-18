iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 169,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.49. 2,303,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

