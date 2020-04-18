iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $169.49. 2,303,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

