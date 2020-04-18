iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.