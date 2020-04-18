iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,404,000 after buying an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,039. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

