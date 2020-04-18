iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.06. 43,758,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

