iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Cut by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,295,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.76. 329,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,932. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

