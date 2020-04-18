iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.