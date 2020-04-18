iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 748.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 2,528,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

