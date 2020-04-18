iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

