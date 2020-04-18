iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 5,064,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

