JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.48.

JD.Com stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 20,771,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,517,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

