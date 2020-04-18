JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,771,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,376. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.