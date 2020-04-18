JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $12.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 1,928,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

