JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $27.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 709,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,033. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Southern Copper by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,712,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.