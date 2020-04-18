JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $97.00 at DA Davidson

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,634,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,166,556. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 130,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

