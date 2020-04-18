JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

