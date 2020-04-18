JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Target Price to $42.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NYT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.