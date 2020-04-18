JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $210.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Shares of SYK traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.51. 2,529,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

