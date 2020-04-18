Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) Shares Down 5.8%

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), approximately 1,845,672 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of $479.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.28.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

