Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 1,342 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.