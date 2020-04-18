Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

1COV traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Thursday, reaching €31.07 ($36.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.07. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

