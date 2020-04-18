Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 15.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. 1,942,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

