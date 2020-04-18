Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,443. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

