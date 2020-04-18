Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

