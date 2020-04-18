Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 20,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Kyocera has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

