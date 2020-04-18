Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

