L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.50. 1,622,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

