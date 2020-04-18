Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.17. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.