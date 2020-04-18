Leaf Resources (ASX:LER) Trading Down 100%

Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER) shares fell 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 351 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$362,265.00 ($256,925.53).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10.

In other Leaf Resources news, insider Douglas (Doug) Rathbone purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$100.00 ($70.92) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

Leaf Resources Limited operates in a clean technology industry in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Technology & Development, and Gravel Mining Operations. It is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of Glycell, a technology used in breaking down biomass into components, such as cellulosic sugar, lignin, hemicellulose, and refined glycerol.

