Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

