Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $4,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

DE stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

