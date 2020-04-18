Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

