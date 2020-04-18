Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. 14,725,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

