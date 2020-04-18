Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

