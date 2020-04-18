Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.61. 203,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,282. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

