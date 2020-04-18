Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

