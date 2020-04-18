Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. 2,738,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.