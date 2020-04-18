Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,124 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IAU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 18,222,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

